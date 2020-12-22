KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting five more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, marking 56 total in the county.
A release from the Flathead City-County Health Department reports three of the deaths are linked to two long-term care facilities.
“We send our condolences to all family and friends impacted by these deaths,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “This holiday season, we urge all individuals to follow public health guidelines—keep your holiday gatherings small, wear a mask, and stay home when you don’t feel well. These small actions can save the lives of our most vulnerable community members.”