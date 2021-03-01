KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed Monday seven additional COVID-19 related deaths of individuals in Flathead County.
The deaths occurred over the course of the past month, and five of the deaths are associated with residential care facilities, they wrote in a press release. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County to 81.
“We send our condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department said. “We will continue to work diligently to administer vaccine to the most vulnerable in our community. Until the vaccine is more widely available, please continue to social distance, wear a mask and stay home when you are sick.”
The Flathead City-County Health Department said they will continue to update their novel coronavirus website with case counts and press releases.