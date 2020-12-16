KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting seven COVID-19 related deaths in the county Wednesday.
The Flathead County City-County Health Department wrote in a release three of the deaths are linked with three separate long term care facilities.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “We continue to encourage all Flathead residents to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when sick to protect our most vulnerable.”
As of Wednesday, there are 51 total COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.