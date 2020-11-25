KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting nine recent COVID-19 associated deaths Wednesday.
According to a release from Flathead City-County Health Department, five of the nine deaths are reported out of a longterm care facility.
“We extend our greatest sympathies to all friends and family affected by these deaths,” Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “We ask all Flathead residents to do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus to protect our vulnerable loved ones.”
These COVID-19 deaths mark 39 total in Flathead County.