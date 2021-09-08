KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department is running into delays in notifying COVID-19 close contacts as cases continue to surge.
"Although FCCHD continues to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19, staff can no longer alert all close contacts to their possible exposure," FCCHD said in a release. At this time, the health department is prioritizing on notifying close contacts belonging to higher risk groups, including elderly and immunocompromised people.
FCCHD is asking positive cases to inform other close contacts of possible exposure and to get tested, self-isolate and quarantine to reduce the spreading the virus.
COVID-19 testing is available throughout the county at several healthcare locations. Symptomatic individuals seeking a COVID-19 test or medical services is asked to wear a mask. At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are also available; FCCHD urges those who test positive to self-isolate and follow the instructions in the at-home testing kit for reporting the case.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 vaccines. To receive a vaccine, submit a request form through FCCHD's website or call 406-751-8119.