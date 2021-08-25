KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County health officials are urging residents to take personal action in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as active cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, there are 690 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday morning, the most in the county since February 2021.
FCCHD is urging residents to take steps in effort to slow the spread of the virus by: getting vaccinated against COVID-19, taking precautions such as social distancing and following CDC guidance in terms of isolation and self-quarantining.
The COVID-19 vaccine is offered at the Flathead County Health Department, local pharmacies and local clinics for eligible Montanans.
FCCHD asks residents practice COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing surfaces and keeping away from others when sick.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to seek testing and follow the suggested isolation protocols by the CDC. Follow and adhere to the CDC's guidance on quarantining and testing if you are considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19.
“The increasing number of positive cases is concerning, and we are already seeing strains on our healthcare system and public health staff,” Health Officer of FCCHD Joe Russell said in the release. “We strongly encourage our community to follow public health guidance and receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. We have the tools to slow the spread of this virus, it is up to each individual to do their part.”