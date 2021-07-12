KALISPELL, Mont. - Health officials are alerting Flathead County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases within the past several weeks.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department Monday, there are currently 117 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Investigations indicate many of the active cases are happening in clusters appearing to be from social events and gatherings.
FCCHD is urging county residents to take proper steps to avoid spreading COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, FCCHD said.
“When a positive case is identified, our staff initiates a case investigation and works with the infected individual to help determine all close contacts that may have been exposed during their infectious period,” Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department Joe Russell said in the release. “Close contacts who are unvaccinated are required to follow the CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and testing. However, fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed may continue regular activities as long as they remain asymptomatic.”
FCCHD is still offering COVID-19 vaccines to county residents at the health department, local clinics and pharmacies and various pop-up clinics.
“We are excited to see that 43% of our community has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage any eligible individual who is interested to go and receive the vaccine,” Russell said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and accessible. Let’s work together to protect the health and wellbeing of our community.”