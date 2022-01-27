KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department is giving out free COVID-19 at-home test kits to the community at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The event is located in the Expo Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.
Each individual per household may get one COVID-19 test kit, according to a release from FCCHD.
Businesses may request test kits for their employees to use. FCCHD asks businesses to be aware the distributions depend on the amount of employees and the test kits available. FCCHD will give one test kit per employee.
“Early testing is an effective method to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Health Officer of the FCCHD Joe Russell said in the release. “These test kits are a great resource for the community, and we encourage anyone who is interested to swing by the event and pick up a test for themself and their families.”
