FLATHEAD Co. - Flathead County health officials are confirming there is community spread COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday.
The following is a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
Flathead City-County Health Department is confirming that we now have documentation of community wide spread. Within the last few days we have received 6 cases where we cannot find any known contact or exposure with a positive case or related to travel. “These cases indicate that there is evidence of community transmission in Flathead County.,” said Hillary Hanson, FCCHD Health Officer.
Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Flathead County on Monday, April 6, 2020, bringing the county’s total to 31 cases. FCCHD’s communicable disease team has been in touch with all of these cases and are currently conducting contact investigations to minimize additional transmission. All patients have been isolated, and those who had close contacts with the patients have been quarantined.
The most accurate local source of information remains the FCCHD website https://www.flatheadhealth.org/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/.
For additional information, visit the DPHHS website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt