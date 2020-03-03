KALISPELL - Three health organizations in the Flathead Valley are teaming up to plan how to handle COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus.
A release from Kalispell Regional Healthcare says they are working with North Valley Hospital and the Flathead City-County Health Department "on preparedness, communications and awareness around the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation."
"We are responding to this potential public health crisis by implementing our collaborative valley-wide emergency response and disaster readiness plans," Michelle Kimball, Emergency Preparedness Program Manager for Kalispell Regional Healthcare, said in the release. "As community partners, we are consistently evaluating new information and coordinating our readiness, communications, and response planning."
For information on COVID-19, visit the Flathead City-County Health Department's website or call (406) 751-8188.