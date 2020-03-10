GREAT FALLS - With more cases of the Coronavirus nationwide cities in Montana are taking as many precautions as possible.
However the virus has still not made its way to the Treasure State, but officials feel its not a matter of if but a matter of when it will get here.
So the focus now leans on taking as many measures as possible to prevent it from coming and spreading in Montana
In conversations with officials, they say there's no need for extreme concern however, you should still stay prepared and be taking the usual measures to keep yourself healthy.
"We know what everyone in the community is doing to respond, what are hospitals are doing, what are schools are doing, what are emergency services are doing. That's the piece we are focused on right now preparing and making sure we still have all of those services still in place for everyone in our community,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer City-County Health Department
Montana health officials are working to learn more about the disease and are constantly updating their websites with the latest information surrounding the Coronavirus.
