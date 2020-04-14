On this take-out Tuesday we checked in with some food trucks here in Missoula to see how they're handling the switch from restaurant to meals on wheels.
"Its weird," El Cazador Cook Augustine Guerreo said.
El Cazador was planning to open a second restaurant on South Avenue this spring, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic they're using the new space to house one of their food trucks.
"Its a completely different dynamic here you are waiting for people to see you," Guerreo said.
At first business was slow-moving, but know they want you to know: "I'm here," Owner Alfredo Hernandez shouts from his food truck.
"That first week no one really knew what was going on restaurants closed so everyone panicked and decided fast food was the only option then eventually people started seeing the truck," Guerreo said.
But El Cazador is not alone, they invited their friends from River City Eats to set up shop and share their parking lot.
"We get to at least work with a good friend of ours and he has been so generous letting us be here," River City Eats Co-Owner Russ Beeland said.
Beeland says during a normal year, their truck would just be opening for the first time mid April, but they have already been open for a few weeks.
"We ended up going a little earlier when they started shutting the restaurants down," Beeland said.
While this year has been anything but normal, Beeland says he's grateful that when he goes to work, he's working with friends.
"With this type of business we might not be making a lot of money but we are making sure everyone is taken care of too," Beeland said.
Both food trucks are open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm on South Avenue.