HELENA- Butte native and former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill has been banned from Delta Air Lines for refusing to wear a mask on a flight.
O'Neill was on a flight Wednesday and tweeted a selfie, saying “I’m not a p---y,” according to Business Insider.
In the photo he posted to Twitter, O'Neill is not wearing a mask, however, a fellow passenger is in the background in a US Marine Corps hat was wearing one, as well as a flight attendant.
Passengers are required by Delta to wear masks in the airport and on all flights, and Delta has said it would ban passengers who refuse to wear face coverings.
Business Insider says O'Neill deleted the tweet after about five hours, and Tweeted again Thursday saying he had been banned by Delta.
I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow.— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020
A spokesperson with Delta confirmed to Business Insider that O'Neill had been banned, saying it is part of every customer’s commitment before traveling on Delta to acknowledge their updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask.
"Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future,” spokesperson Anthony L. Black, told Business Insider in an email.
Over 100 people have already been banned from Delta for refusing to wear a mask.