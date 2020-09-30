FORT BELKNAP- The Fort Belknap Reservation is going into a complete shutdown for two weeks starting at 11:59 pm Friday, October 2 until 11:59 pm on October 16.
Fort Belknap posted to their Facebook that the shut down is to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
During the shutdown, Indian Health Services is going to emergency visits only and will only do medical consultations/appointments virtually.
PHN immunizations are being postponed during the shutdown and all walk-in appointments are being rescheduled.
High schools, junior high schools and elementary schools will be closed with the exception of the school lunch program to pass out meals.
Harlem Schools are closed, and school program meals are allowed to be passed out at the discretion of the school.
Aaniiih Nakoda College is closed with the exception of distance learning that is already in progress, and there will be no labs.
Businesses that will remain open because they are essential to provide gas, food and supplies include the Kwik Stop, Martin’s Store and the Red Paint Creek Store. The Smoke House Grill will be open with limited hours and carryout orders only.