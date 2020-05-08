FORT PECK INDIAN RESERVATION - The Fort Peck Tribal Executive Board received 10,000 COVID-19 antibody tests opening up to the community Monday, May 11.
According to a Facebook post from The Journal, LLC, community members taking the test can find out if they have COVID-19 antibodies within 60 minutes.
The following is the schedule for the antibody testing locations and times:
- Wednesday, May 13
- Frazer 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Oswego 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Thursday, May 14
- Fort Kipp 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Brockton 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 20
- Poplar Cultural Center 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Thursday, May 21
- Wolf Point Community Center 9 a.m.-3 p.m.