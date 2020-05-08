Antibody testing
FORT PECK INDIAN RESERVATION - The Fort Peck Tribal Executive Board received 10,000 COVID-19 antibody tests opening up to the community Monday, May 11.

According to a Facebook post from The Journal, LLC, community members taking the test can find out if they have COVID-19 antibodies within 60 minutes. 

The following is the schedule for the antibody testing locations and times:

  • Wednesday, May 13
    • Frazer 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • Oswego 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 14
    • Fort Kipp 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • Brockton 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 20
    • Poplar Cultural Center 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 21
    • Wolf Point Community Center 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

