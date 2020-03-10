HELENA- Co-pays and deductibles for coronavirus testing are being waived by four major health insurance companies operating in Montana.
Montana Health CO-OP, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, PacificSource Health Plans and Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company are the companies waiving co-pays and deductibles for coronavirus testing.
A release from the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance says the move comes as an aid in Montana’s response to COVID-19.
Montana Health CO-OP says they’re waiving all consumer out of pocket costs, such as co-pays and deductibles, related to physician-advised testing for COVID-19 effective immediately and until further notice.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana says effective immediately, they will not require prior authorization and will not apply member co-pays or deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 when medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance.
PacificSource Health Plans is waiving all their member’s financial responsibility around co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles for COVID-19 testing and related services at all in-network facilities for the foreseeable future.
Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company says their customers will have access to coronavirus testing as prescribed by health practitioners, and they will waive all co-pays or cost-shares to help fight the spread of the virus in the U.S. and for its globally mobile customers.
As of the writing of this article, the CDC is not reporting any cases of the coronavirus in Montana, however, there is one Montana woman who is quarantined on a cruise ship.