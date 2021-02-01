As business here in Montana continues to open back up agian, the Western Montana LGBTQ Community Center is excited to host their first in person event in nearly a year.
Folding shirts and putting together clothing racks, Monday, The Center opened their annual Free Clothing Shop, full of donated clothes they collected over the last two years.
"As a community center it has been really hard for us not to do anything in person and this is really our big in person event," Operations Administrator Andy Nelson said, "We are working to follow the safety protocol to keep everyone safe and to continue to do some things in person again."
Masks are required inside and The Center asks folks to shop in small groups limiting the number of people in the shop to just four.
The Free Clothing Shop was an annual event for The Center, but last year they had to put it on hold.
"The project was meant to happen last year around this time, around mid March, and the pandemic actually shutdown mid March! So, we have had these clothes in storage for over a year and we need to get them out to people," Nelson said.
Folks can come “shopping” from 11 to 6 everyday until Feb. 14th, but if they still have clothes to give away the center says they might extend the event.
"Anyone can come in and pick up some clothes, its kind of designed for folks in the LGBTQ+ community, but we have so many clothes that anyone in need can come in and take clothes, we have an absolute ton," Nelson said.
From shoes to shirts and everything worn in-between, The Center is still accepting donations. But they are also looking for volunteers to help run the shop.
If you are interested in volunteering you can email hello@gaymontana.org or reach out to them through their Facebook or Instagram pages.
Other organizations that helped put together the Free Clothing Shop are The Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, The University of Montana Lambda Alliance, and LEAGUE at AT&T.