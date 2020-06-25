The Montana VA Health Care Systems is offering free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans in Billings and Helena.
Montana Veterans who are enrolled in the Montana VA Healthcare System are eligible for the free testing.
This testing is in partnership with Governor Bullock at the Department of Health and Human Services to participate in the Montana State COVID Surveillance Project.
A release from the Montana VA Health Care System says they have been selected to receive test kids to use and test asymptomatic Veterans for COVID-19.
Testing will take place on the following dates and places:
In Billings from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.*: Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic (Drive through, please follow signs and employee guidance) - 1766 Majestic Lane, Billings, Montana
In Helena from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.*: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center - 3687 Veterans Drive, Helena, Montana (please follow signs and employee guidance)
*Testing is on a first-come basis and will continue during the allotted times as long as supplies last. Veterans are kindly asked to not arrive before 9:45 a.m. in order to assist with traffic flow.
Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested and all visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.
The full release from the Montana VA Health Care System:
WHO: Montana Veterans who are enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) are eligible for free COVID-19 testing. Testing will take place at specific dates and times per each location.
WHAT: The MTVAHCS is partnering with Governor Bullock and the Department of Public Health and Human Services to participate in the Montana State COVID Surveillance Project. The MTVAHCS has been selected to receive test kits to use to test asymptomatic Veterans for COVID-19. The MTVAHCS will hold multiple testing options for asymptomatic Montana Veterans to be tested. The first drive-through events will be held in Billings and Helena on Friday, June 26. Testing is on a first-come basis and will continue during the allotted times as long as supplies last. Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested. All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.
Veterans will be notified by DPHHS if they test positive. Veterans who test negative will receive notification from the MTVAHCS. Testing results will be communicated within 30 days.
WHEN and WHERE: Friday, June 26
In Billings from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.*: Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic (Drive through, please follow signs and employee guidance) - 1766 Majestic Lane, Billings, Montana
In Helena from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.*: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center - 3687 Veterans Drive, Helena, Montana (please follow signs and employee guidance)
*Testing is on a first-come basis and will continue during the allotted times as long as supplies last. Veterans are kindly asked to not arrive before 9:45 a.m. in order to assist with traffic flow.
CONTACT:
MTVAHCS’s Public Affairs Officer, Katie Beall, at Catherine.beall@va.gov or 406-447-7303.