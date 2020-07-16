Free COVID-19 testing in Hamilton for Ravalli County residents

HAMILTON - Free COVID-19 community snapshot testing will be available for Ravalli County residents at the Hamilton High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The free COVID-19 tests will be for residents who are not currently exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. For those that are exhibiting symptoms, you are asked to contact your doctor or hospital by phone.
Community members will be self-swabbing under the direction and supervision of Public Health nurses while remaining inside their vehicles.