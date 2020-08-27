HELENA- Schools in Montana have been reopening, and many parents are asking questions regarding what happens if they get sick.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) and Employment Training Administration (ETA) has released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ), titled “Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Questions and Answers”
The FAQ goes over topics about qualifying for paid leave when a child attends a school operating on an alternate day basis; a parent chooses remote learning when in-person instruction is available; and a school begins the year with remote learning but may shift to in-person instruction if conditions change.
It also works to provide information and explain the benefits and protections available under both the paid sick leave and the expanded family and medical leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
FFCRA entitles certain employees to take up to two weeks of paid sick leave and take up to 12 weeks of expanded family and medical leave, 10 of which are paid for specified reasons related to the coronavirus according to the Department of Labor.
An eligible employee may take both types of paid leave, “because of a need to care for the employee’s son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed, or whose child care provider is unavailable, due to the coronavirus related reasons.”
After many requests for guidance on the topic, the FAQs were published to help the public, schools and employers clarify eligibility for benefits.
You can read the FAQs on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website here.