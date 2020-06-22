WHITEFISH - The Frontier Conference announced alterations to the fall sports schedule for 2020 Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a release from the Frontier Conference, they are making the adjustments based on NAIA Council of Presidents' adjustments announced June 4.
Football will start on Sept. 12 playing eight games over eight weeks. Volleyball will start on Sept. 5 playing 20 games over 10 weeks. Frontier Conference says Cross-country and golf need no scheduling adjustments because they already follow NAIA guidelines.
Preseason training for fall begins Aug. 15.
Frontier Conference says all post season events for NAIA Fall sports will still go on on the original dates as planned.