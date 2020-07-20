STANFORD, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is cancelling their public meeting discussing plans on bighorn sheep reintroduction to the Little Belt Mountains scheduled for July 22.
FWP says in a release the cancellation is due to COVID-19 concerns.
FWP says the bighorn sheep were a usual species on the mountain range until the early 20th Century when the species was eradicated. FWP says the area still has an ideal high-quality environment for bighorn sheep and they have expended in the mountains since 2015.
FWP says the plan to reintroduce the species to the Little Belts Mountains is based on the 2010 Montana Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy.
"The intent of the proposed reintroduction is to establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse herd," FWP says in their release.
FWP says they are still accepting the public's feedback on the matter online until Aug. 3. The public may also send their feedback via mail delivery to P.O. Box 527, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645, or via email to jkolbe@mt.gov.