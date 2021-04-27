BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department is having a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, offering the public Pfizer vaccines Tuesday, April 27.
According to a release from GCCHD, they have available doses due to people not not showing up to their scheduled vaccination appointments. GCCHD added each day they will calculate the amount of people who do not show up to their first-dose appointments and offer walk-in clinics when they can.
The walk-in clinic will happen at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in building 4. For those interested in getting a vaccine at the walk-in clinic, arrive before 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
GCCHD asks those who already have an appointment scheduled to keep it.