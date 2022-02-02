BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County has set up a COVID-19 surge testing site due to a surge in cases.
Resources for the testing were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 2, the surge site will be located at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 901 N Black Ave., Building 4 in Bozeman.
It opened at 11:00 am Wednesday and it will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm starting Feb. 3, seven days a week.
Pre-registration is required online here. After registering, you can select an appointment time for a lab-based, observed self-collection PCR test.
Children and adults need their own accounts and the username and password for each account are needed to obtain test results. Results are typically expected within 48 to 72 hours and you will be notified via e-mail when results are ready.
Those who are not able to access the website are asked to call eTruNorth’s toll-free number at 1-800-635-8611 to register for an appointment.
Onsite staff can also help with registration.
Those being tested are asked to wear a well-fitted mask when entering the building.
Symptomatic and close contacts are welcome, however, the site is not recommended for travel testing due to the expected turnaround time.
An application for the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) Surge Site was submitted by Gallatin County in mid-January, and it was approved on Jan. 24.
The program will be available for 21 days to support free, community-wide testing.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department says the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) Surge Site program helps to provide more access to testing in locations seeing COVID-19 case surges throughout the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.