BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Monday that three Gallatin County residents have died from complications due to COVID-19.
The health department says the three people were a woman in her 70s who died in a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital, and a woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility. All three died earlier this month.
These latest deaths make for a total of 16 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.
“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these women,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “These deaths are again a tragic reminder of the importance of following public health guidelines, especially this holiday season. Avoid crowds and gatherings. Wear face coverings in public and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. And stay home if you’re sick.”
Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.