BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Monday that a Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.
GCCHD says the patient was a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized.
"We send our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends," said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. "We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors."
Out of respect for the family, the health department says no further details will be released.
This is the first death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19, and the 15th in the state.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County, go to https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.