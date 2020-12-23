BOZEMAN, Mont. - With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming available to the U.S., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) warns of potential scams.
They released this list Wednesday of signs of scams regarding the vaccines:
• You are asked to pay out of pocket for the vaccine.
• You are asked to pay to put your name on a waiting list or to get early access to the vaccine.
• Vaccines are offered on social media, email, telephone calls or by unsolicited/unknown sources.
• Marketers offer to sell or ship vaccine doses for payment.
They remind you to never give out personal information to unknown sources. If you are the target of a scam, they urge you to contact the GCSO at 406-582-2100 ext. 2.
