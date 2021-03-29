BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is opening up a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list to residents 16 years old and older beginning March 31.
A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department said they will no longer offer vaccine appointments through online open scheduling. GCCHD said they will have residents sign up for appointments on the waiting list and continue to prioritize residents in Phase 1A and 1B+.
GCCHD said they will send residents an email with a link to schedule an appointment as appointments become available depending on their priority status. Residents will have 48 hours to make an appointment with the link provided in the email.
GCCHD said the links sent in the email are distinct from each other and are one-time use only. If the link is forwarded, residents lose their spot in line and will have to sign up on the waiting list again for another appointment.
“We understand there are a number of people eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B+ who are still waiting to get a vaccine,” GCCHD Health Officer Matt Kelley said in the release. “This new process will allow us to prioritize clinics for those at higher risk while also expanding eligibility to younger populations.”
GCCHD will post a link to sign up for the waiting list on their website Wednesday, March 31 at noon.