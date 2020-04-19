MISSOULA - Members of the University of Montana's Esports team streamed their games for a good cause Sunday.
From League of Legends, to Wizards 101, the esports athletes did more than just play video games; they played to raise money for the United Way of Missoula County’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
"More and more people are enjoying watching people play games in general, and we feel like we can use our platform and the things we are trying to promote on our channels to really try to highlight it isn't just for entertainment but really we can do something that has a cause," UM Esports Director Michael Cassens said.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $50,000 to help support a cause that has already helped so many.
"Through the generosity of the Missoula community we have given out 550 grants of $400 each to Missoulians who have had their hours drastically cut or have been completely laid off," United Way Development Manager Rosie Goldich said.
As the players defeated monsters and went on video game adventures, not only did they bring viewers with them, but they gave back to the community.
"I hope they watch and I hope they are entertained and I hope they feel generous enough to give more money to this fund it is important to give back to the people who need it most," Cassens said.
They will be streaming until 10 p.m. Sunday and will be accepting donations all day.