Members of the University of Montana's Esports team are streaming their games for a good cause all day Sunday.
From League of Legends to Wizards 101, these Esports athletes are doing more than just gaming, they are raising money for the united way emergency relief fund.
"More and more people are enjoying watching people play games in general, and we feel like we can use our platform and the things we are trying to promote on our channels to really try to highlight it isn't just for entertainment but really we can do something that has a cause," UM Esports Director Michael Cassens said.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $50,000 to help support a cause that has already helped so many.
"Through the generosity of the Missoula community we have given out 550 grants of $400 each to Missoulians who have had their hours drastically cut or have been completely laid off," United Way Development Manager Rosie Goldich said.
As these players defeat monsters and go on adventures, not only are they bringing their viewers with them but they are also giving back to the community.
"I hope they watch and I hope they are entertained and I hope they feel generous enough to give more money to this fund it is important to give back to the people who need it most," Cassens said.
They will be streaming until 10 p.m. Sunday and will be accepting donations all day.