MISSOULA, Mont. - You can get your one-dose COVID-19 vaccine and grab a beer after at the Vaccine Fiesta on Cinco de Mayo.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is parking their mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Imagine Nation Brewing Co.’s parking lot, located at 1151 W. Broadway St., from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5 and will provide free Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Vaccines are being given out on a walk-up, first come first served basis and individuals must be 18 or older to get a Johnson & Johnson shot.
“The Health Department encourages all eligible community members to get vaccinated so we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and local economy from the harm of COVID-19,” the health department wrote in a release. “America’s leading experts agree that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and our best tool to end the pandemic.”