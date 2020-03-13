Now that there are 4 presumptive cases of coronavirus in Montana, the City-County Health Department and Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore held a press conference Friday night to discuss future plans in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
They discussed potential plans in case COVID-19 makes it's way to Cascade County. So far that's not the case, but the city, county, and school systems are prepared.
Local leaders, also sharing more CDC approved information on what to do if you think you may be showing symptoms of the coronavirus. In addition to flu-like symptoms, the CDC says anyone with a fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, anyone feeling ill who is 65 or older with underlying conditions, and anyone who has come into close contact with someone traveling near high risk areas should call their doctor before heading in for a visit.
The City-County Health Department says today they sent several tests to the state testing lab in Helena and are still awaiting results.
"We want the public to know currently that testing is still limited. Because of this we want to make sure we're not flooding hospitals, urgent care centers and walk in clinics and that the appropriate testing is given to those who need it," said Trisha Gardner, Officer with the Cascade City-County Health Department.
She adds priority will be given to anyone who meets the CDC guidelines for testing.
Local city, county, healthcare, emergency, public school, and Malmstrom Air Force Base officials will bee at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday to hold another informational meeting at the Crystal Inn.