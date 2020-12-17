MISSOULA, Mont. - The effort to protect Montana's frontline workers from the coronavirus has begun with the state's largest hospitals now receiving shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
But making sure people in every corner of the state get vaccinated is a big undertaking.
Anchor Angela Marshall spoke with Governor-elect Greg Gianforte as well as state and local health officials to find out how and when the COVID-19 vaccine will get to you.
"The good news, Angela, is the vaccine has arrived in Montana," said Gianforte.
First in line under Phase 1-a of the state health department's distribution plan are those on the frontlines fighting the pandemic.
"And then we will be gradually rolling it out from there to people who have a lot of patient contact, but are not necessarily working the COVID wards here in the hospital," said Dr. Nicole Finke, the Medical Specialist for COVID Incident Command at Community Medical Center in Missoula.
Nursing home residents and staff will also receive the vaccine under Phase 1-a.
"What we're looking at currently is kind of a three-Phased approach," said Bekki Wehner, Communicable Disease Control and Emergency Preparedness Bureau Chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services. "So Phase 1 includes Phase 1-a and Phase 1-b. And we have a Phase 2 and a Phase 3."
Under Phase 1-b, first responders, essential workers and educators will receive the vaccine.
Phase 2 includes people with pre-existing conditions, those 65 years and older and those with limited access to vaccine services.
Phase 3 includes all other Montanans who are expected to receive the vaccine by the spring of 2021, if not earlier.
"When we look at these phased approaches," Wehner added, "We're just kind of looking at within those areas what are the recommendations, who's at the greatest risk, how do we need to get this vaccine out there."
Though this phased approach may sound easy, it is difficult because Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at an unprecedented -70 degree Celsius, which is accomplished by using only the coldest of deep freezers.
"We have a number of sites within Montana," Wehner said. "And from what I'm hearing from the CDC, a nice number of sites, that we have what we call ultra cold storage."
Still, rural healthcare facilities and pharmacies don't have these sites.
To get around this, Pfizer created a reusable shipping container to hold 975 doses on dry ice for up to 10 days.
This allows state healthcare workers to set up mobile vaccination sites in our most remote areas and the Confederated and Salish, Blackfeet and Little Shell Tribes.
"We certainly don't want it to sit in someone's freezer when it could go into a person," Wehner said.
"To get the vaccine to Montana's five other reservations," Marshall said, "the federal government's Indian Health Service is partnering with CVS, Walgreens and local health centers to distribute a vaccine suitable for their facilities."
"The tribal communities have been hit hard by COVID," said Gianforte. "That's a priority. There are really three tranches of vaccines coming to Montana. There's one allocated specifically for tribal communities."
Luckily, the Moderna and even AstraZeneca vaccines don't require extreme cold storage. Still, it's a big operation that won't come without hurdles.
But Gianforte is anticipating these challenges even before he takes office as governor.
"COVID is the number one issue that we face as a state," he said. "The vaccine is a path toward a normal life, so I will be at the front of the line when my name comes up on the list."
In addition, Gianforte told Marshall that he spoke to Major General Matthew Quinn, the Commander of Montana's COVID-19 Task Force, who anticipates getting weekly shipments of the vaccine to protect our frontline workers and most vulnerable with in a matter of weeks.