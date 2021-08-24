HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference Tuesday encouraging Montanans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise in the state and in the country.
As of this week, Montana has reached a milestone in vaccination rates. Fifty percent of the eligible people in Montana has been fully vaccinated and 56 percent have received at least one dose. Gianforte said Montana's vaccination rates are higher in August than they have been all summer--more than 43,000 Montanans received a vaccine last weekend.
The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain in Montana and in the nation with a higher transmission rate than previous strains of COVID-19, Gianforte said in the press conference. He said studies say people who are unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.
Gianforte is encouraging all eligible Montanans get vaccinated because the Delta variant is impacting more unvaccinated people than vaccinated people.
"The vaccines have been researched, they've been rigorously tested, they are safe and they work," Gianforte said.
Gianforte's press conference announced third dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently available for Montanans who are immunocompromised.
While Gianforte encourages Montanans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he encourages those hesitant to speak with their medical providers about the vaccination.
Gianforte said he is not ordering a mandate on vaccines, masks nor a government shutdown in the state.