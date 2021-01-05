HELENA - Gov. Greg Gianforte held his first press conference as governor Tuesday announcing his administration's plans for COVID-19.
Gov. Gianforte began the conference stating COVID-19 is his top priority with plans to either revise or remove current directives in place from the previous administration.
Gov. Gianforte said his administration intends to boost testing access and availability with at no charge to everyone in Montana. He said he will enhance data quality and allocation such as including vaccination numbers to the Montana's COVID-19 dashboard.
Since December 2020, 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines first arrived to Montana, the governor said, and the state is expecting 41,000 more in the weeks ahead. Gov. Gianforte added 23,000 people in Montana have been vaccinated as of Monday.
Gov. Gianforte announced his administration has updated the vaccine allocation plan to prioritize vulnerable groups, beginning immediately. He detailed those groups include those who are over the age of 70-years-old and those who are over the age of 16-years-old with underlying health conditions.
In addition, Gov. Gianforte announced he will cancel the current statewide mask mandate, but not immediately. He said he will remove the mask mandate after they increase vaccine allocation to vulnerable groups, and take steps to protect businesses, schools, religious establishments and nonprofit organizations that are following local health guidelines from getting sued.
"To combat the virus, I believe providing incentives and promoting personal responsibility are more effective than imposing impractical mandates," Gov. Gianforte said.