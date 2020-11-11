As families try to decide whether to stay home or to find safe activities during the pandemic, Montana's first and only interactive art museum, Giggle Box, explains how they are keeping their exhibits interactive and safe at the same time.
"When they come in here, it is art, it is tech pieces, it is creative. Its something both the kids and the parents enjoy," Co-Owener Tanya Yarrow said.
Even before you walk into the colorful world of Giggle Box you get a taste of what's inside as a camera captures, then projects a distorted image of everyone walking by.
"That's not really something people think about when think interaction, they think of things that they can touch, they think tactile, and right off the bat we are showing them there is a totally different realm of art that we are representing for the first time in Montana," Co-Owner Logan Foret said.
Even before COVID hit Montana the Giggle Box was practicing social distancing by limiting small groups of people into the museum in 15 minuet increments.
"We kept our group numbers, we kept our timing the same through out," Yarrow said, "It is funny anytime we tell that to somebody they think its because of COVID and we are like 'no it was like this before' so for us it was really easy we didn't have to change anything really."
But when COVID first hit, they weren't entirely sure what to do.
"We are the only interactive art museum in the state so there is no guidelines that the health department could give us that we could follow, so we really needed to find our own abc's" Foret said.
The biggest change they noticed was the increase of cleaning, making sure the exhibits you do touch are safe for the next person to use.
Even though they didn't have to make too many adjustments Foret said they are still missing out on some of their original ideas.
"We wanted to host jazz nights, and comedy nights, and drag shows, luckily we had our first singer songwriter circle last week where everyone was at different tables and were socially distant and that was great but one event doesn't help us meet our bottom line," Foret said.
So they had to get creative to keep folks coming back, Giggle Box has been consistently changing their exhibits to make sure they have something for everyone.
"We have changed or added one or two things every two weeks," Yarrow said, "Sometimes its as little as adding something to a room, but we have two new exhibits upstairs that we have done this month."
December will be your last chance to check out Giggle Box before this pop up museum closes. To help ensure everyone can stop by they will be extending their opening hours to 9 p.m. starting on Black Friday and going through the end of the month.