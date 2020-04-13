BILLINGS - Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) are sending cookie donations to hospitals throughout Montana and Wyoming during the pandemic, they announced Monday.
GSMW are giving a total of 8,000 boxes of cookies as a thank you to healthcare employees at 13 hospitals in Montana and Wyoming.
On Monday, cookie donations are arriving to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.
"It is our hope that this donation of 600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies gives folks at St. Patrick’s a sweet treat and lets them know they are being thought of and that they are appreciated.” according to Kristi Osterlund, Marketing and Communications Manager for GSMW.