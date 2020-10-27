A new non-profit after school program is helping kids "hit the books" in a new way.
At first glance the Missoula Boxing Club is looks like any other boxing club, But here the training doesn't stop when you step out of the ring.
"I want to put a boxing club in Missoula that helps kids get to graduation," Missoula Boxing Club Founder J.D. Partain said.
Partain's vision for this boxing club is to trains kids brains as much as their bodies.
"You have to do one hour worth of homework, before you glove up," Partain said.
He got the idea from a similar boxing club in Detroit. He started putting the pieces together in 2019, then when COVID hit, Partain didn't see it as a setback instead he recognized the opportunity.
"There is a COVID slide, like a summer slide where a kid will have to re-learn and their education begins to slip a little bit," Partain Explained, "both teachers and parents are expressing a lot of frustration that kids are getting behind on their studies that they don't have enough resources or the help that they need and I'm hoping that this club will be able to provide that help."
Help families are eager to get behind the idea as well
"I like that I incorporates them getting their homework done," mother of five Angie Partain said
On top of extra study time, it also gives kids a safe space to interact with others.
"I also really like the community aspect of it as well as I like the idea, our boys are home schooled this year and this gives them a chance to plug in with other people with other kids," Angie said.
Whether its in the ring or at the desk, Partain says safety is their top priority.
"We are following all the safety protocols and not just for COVID but for head injuries for your fists and for taking care of your hands just being really conscience of a persons health," Partain said.
The Missoula Boxing Club is hoping to open in November but they are still looking for some final donations, from boxing supplies, to volunteers, and funds.