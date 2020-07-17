Glacier National Park addresses congestion while east entrances remain closed

GLACIER - Right now Glacier National Park officials are considering how to best deal with congestion as the park sees thousands of visitors each day.
While the east entrances of GNP remain closed, the only entrance into the park is the west entrance. As summer peaks, more and more people are drawn to GNP, filling the parking lots and lining up outside the entrance very early in the morning.
Now that Going to the Sun Road has opened up more, it has alleviated some of the traffic flow but with attractions like the shuttle, visitor centers and boating activities still closed due to the coronavirus, the congestion can be heavy for people that are just looking to drive through or hike at GNP.
There have been rumors that a ticketed system may come into play for visitors at GNP but according to GNP public information officer Gina Kerzman, it is just an idea right now.
"We're managing the congestion as best we can, but there are times when we have to restrict traffic into the park, and people who come and want to see Glacier, if they can't get in because traffic is restricted that day, then that's a disappointment to our visitors," said Kerzman.
Right now GNP is involved in civic engagement to see what the local community and local businesses would think about the possibility of a ticketed system. The purpose of the ticketed system would be to better manage the traffic and congestion and provide some certainty to visitors that they would be able to make it into the park on the desired day they planned to visit.
GNP officials said if they do implement a ticketing system, it would happen toward the end of July and they would sent notification quickly so that people could adjust their plans and get a ticket on their desired day.