Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .WARM TEMPERATURES WILL MELT HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK AND INCREASE RIVER FLOWS. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL SLOWLY RISE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, AND IS EXPECTED TO CREST JUST ABOVE 9 FEET AROUND MONDAY, JUNE 1. WHILE THE RIVER WILL SLOWLY RECEDE AFTER MONDAY, CONTINUED SNOWMELT IS EXPECTED TO KEEP IT ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THROUGH MUCH OF NEXT WEEK. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS LIKELY. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&