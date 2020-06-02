WEST GLACIER- Glacier National Park is increasing recreational access and services on a limited basis on June 8 after being closed to visitors since March 24.
According to a release from Glacier, they are following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities.
The limited opening approach will allow the park to continue coordinating with the Blackfeet Tribe while they maintain restrictions through June 30, help the park and international businesses partners improve and refine mitigations actions with higher levels of visitation and allow for an assessment of how returning visitors affect COVID-19 curves within surrounding gateway communities the park says.
Glacier says their reopening priorities center on protecting the public and employees from transmission risks through a variety of mitigation actions consistent with local, state, tribal and federal guidelines. They also said they will actively monitor changing conditions and will maintain flexibility to expand, adjust or contract operations as conditions warrant.
Mitigation actions include providing protective barriers where needed, encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained, increasing cleaning frequency of facilities, adding signage on boardwalks and other public spaces, and messaging to visitors through a variety of methods.
Beginning June 8:
On Monday, June 8 the park will open the west gate entrance at West Glacier. The gate will be open until 4:30 pm each day until operations are extended.
Visitors will be able to access Apgar and Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as Lake McDonald Lodge.
Going-to-the-Sun will open to hiker/biker traffic as conditions allow. Check the park website for updates.
Visitors will be able to access restrooms and trails that are accessible from open park roads.
Private businesses in Apgar Village may decide to operate.
The park is targeting to have personal boating on Lake McDonald and aquatic invasive species inspection stations open. Check the park website for updates.
The following will remain closed until later phases of the plan:
East entrances from the Blackfeet Reservation will remain closed. The park is consulting with the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to establish reopening dates for entrances from the reservation.
Visitor Centers and Ranger Stations will remain closed until later in the season.
Overnight accommodations will be unavailable until later in the season.
Campgrounds, backcountry permits, additional stores, expanded tours, takeout food service, and visitor centers will remain closed. These services and/or facilities will open when safe and appropriate mitigation measures are in place.
Hotels, full-service dining, commercial tour buses, and ranger programs will remain closed. These services and/or facilities will reopen when health conditions allow.
Visitor Transportation Service (shuttles) will not be offered this season due to social distancing requirements in according with Center for Disease guidance on transit.
Visitors are asked to come prepared and follow all CDC and local health guidance by practicing good hygiene and social distancing. Face coverings are recommended where social distancing is not possible and people who are sick should stay home and not visit the park.
Road construction projects on both sides of the park that were previously-scheduled will continue in the spring and summer, and Glacier says many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and plowing is still in progress on Going-to-the-Sun Road. Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass are expected to open in late June.
Details and updates for operations as they change can be found on the National Park Service website here and on Glacier National Park’s social media channels.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted here.