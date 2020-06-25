Glacier National Park opens limited campgrounds

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The camping season is about to begin in the park.
Starting June 26th the Fish Creek Campground will open for the summer. Reservations can be made by visiting www.recreation.gov and searching for Glacier National Park.
Due to restrictions on non-essential travel on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, reservations at the St. Mary Campground are cancelled through July 9. Reservations have also been cancelled through July 9 at the Apgar Campground group sites.
On the west side of the park, staff will be at the plaza of the Apgar V.C. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help visitors. Lodging, water-recreation equipment and food service are available at the Apgar Village. Lake McDonald Lodge is open for lodging and take-out food service.
If you plan to visit the park in the coming days, plan to arrive early. During times of traffic congestion and limited parking access to Avalanche Creek or Lake McDonald Lodge may be restricted until crowd levels decrease.