GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - Glacier National Park is opening more services to the public after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now the west entrance to the park will open at 8 a.m. as conditions permit and close at 4:30 p.m. After 4:30 additional entries will not be permitted even for bikers and hikers. Right now visitors already in the park are not required to leave by 4:30 and are free to leave after finishing recreational activities. No overnight use of the park is permitted at this time.
GNP hikers and bikers can go as far as they like on Going to the Sun Road past Lake McDonald Lodge at their own risk. Visitors are discouraged from going past the Loop due to falling rock and avalanche danger.
New this week Swan Mountain Apgar horseback rises are open for visitors to partake in. Right now Village Inn Hotel and Lake McDonald Lodge are open to overnight guests only. The Lodge lobby and restrooms will be closed to day-use visitors and food service will be take-out only.