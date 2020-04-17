KALISPELL - Glacier Park International Airport is setting back starting date of the expansion construction in the passenger terminal, the airport announced Friday.
The set back is due to the notable decline in travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the airport says architectural and engineering construction is continuing now through the entire summer.
Only about 20 people are flying in and out of the airport daily, the airport says, compared to their previous 500 to 600 people flying in and out during April.
The airport says they are still deciding the rescheduled date to begin construction; however, they say they are estimating it will begin within a year.
“We’re committed to delivering the passenger terminal expansion when the time is right. We will continue to assess the situation each day,” Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said in the release.