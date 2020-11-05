GLASGOW, Mont. - Glasgow School District (GSD) is reporting they were informed Wednesday of a student testing positive for COVID-19.
A release from Glasgow School District #1A says according to the Valley County Health Department (VCHD), no students or school employees were in contact with the positive case during potential transmission. The last day the student was in school and had in-person interaction with others was Oct. 29 at Glasgow Middle School.
VCHD will reach out to any students or school employees in danger of transmission.
GSD says they do not need to close the school, however, they are evaluating the matter.
GSD says they are working alongside VCHD and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's direction on cleaning the school and school associated buildings. In addition, GSD is practicing other measures such as deep cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, taking temperatures and setting up hand-washing areas.
GSD will share more information as it becomes available.