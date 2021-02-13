GLASGOW, Mont. - Glasgow School District announced they will be hosting a virtual community forum Tuesday, Feb. 15 to discuss a four day school week for the district.
The ZOOM meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 and will allow up to 500 total attendees.
If you wish to join the meeting, you can do so by clicking the link below and entering the meeting ID and Passcode.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/75730582289?pwd+WHUy0DNMZEdmdnVtWm1rT2hvOVJjUT09
Meeting ID: 757 3058 2289
Passcode: K803zG
Superintendent Wade Sundby said they will review the possibility of having a four day school week and will answer questions from the community during the meeting.
Sundby also said the meeting will be streamed through Facebook live if you are unable to join the ZOOM call.
If you have any questions or concerns prior to the meeting or would like a certain topic or concern addressed during the meeting, you can email Superintendent Wade Sundby at wsundby@mail.glasgow.k12.mt.us or call 406-228-2406.