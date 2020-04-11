Containing the coronavirus

There are now 377 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana as of Saturday morning.

The new confirmed cases include: 

  • Three in Missoula County

  • Two in Toole County

  • Two in Yellowstone County

  • One in Cascade County

  • One in Gallatin County

  • One in Golden Valley County 

  • One in Richland County

  • One in Roosevelt County

Golden Valley County reported the first confirmed case of the virus in the county Friday.

There has been 46 total hospitalizations from the virus in the state, 21 are currently active.

As of Saturday morning, 8,581 tests have been done, and 169 people have recovered from the virus.

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.

