There are now 377 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana as of Saturday morning.
The new confirmed cases include:
Three in Missoula County
Two in Toole County
Two in Yellowstone County
One in Cascade County
One in Gallatin County
One in Golden Valley County
One in Richland County
One in Roosevelt County
Golden Valley County reported the first confirmed case of the virus in the county Friday.
There has been 46 total hospitalizations from the virus in the state, 21 are currently active.
As of Saturday morning, 8,581 tests have been done, and 169 people have recovered from the virus.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.