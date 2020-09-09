The Goldstone Assisted Living Facility in Great Falls has become one of the state’s only homes of it’s kind to clear a Coronavirus outbreak among residents and staff. Now the owner is opening up about how they were able to quickly get things under control.
Bonnie Huestis, the Owner and Administrator of Great Falls’ Goldstone Assisted Living Facility explains, "Per capita it was huge."
She simply thanks the Cascade City-County Health Department for their dedication that ultimately guided them through the virus.
"We quarantined people to their rooms. I say we had a mini ICU right here. Staff they wore gowns, they wore masks, they wore gloves, they wore the hoods. We’re telling everyone to handwash handwash handwash. We had the entire facility decontaminated.”
She says constant and thorough disinfection of the building and social distancing helped stop the spread beyond their doors, but it wasn’t easy.
“Everything was very difficult. I have not allowed visitors here since March, thought that would stop it. We don't know how it got in," said Huestis.
Many of the 14 residents haven’t seen outside family or friends since before the global pandemic in March. Huestis says her residents’ families were understanding through it all and she provided them regular updates on the situation. Huestis even used a state 'Stay Connected Grant' to buy iPads for residents to frequently FaceTime their loved ones.
Some say Goldstone did everything they could to prepare. The facility completed Sentinel testing in late June, where all residents and staff came back with negative results. They were hit with 6 positive cases only a few weeks later in late July. Everyone was asymptomatic for weeks before the diagnosis and eventually Huestis updated the public with a formal press release.
Goldstone was one bed shy of full capacity during the outbreak and everyone was immediately put into self-quarantine; meaning total isolation for many residents.
"Everyone had to stay in their rooms, everyone. They were fed in their room they were entertained in their room. It was so very difficult for our residents. They were getting depressed, they were lonely, they weren't mingling with each other."
Normally, they enjoy meals together and social distance while watching television in the living room. Huestis explains how it was heart-wrenching to force them into seclusion just to keep them safe.
“The emotional toll this has taken on staff and me. I've never been through anything like this before."
Things got even harder for the team when they found out one of their favorite residents had passed away after he was admitted to the hospital, later testing positive for COVID19. Huestis says he was fragile when he first stayed at Goldstone and his official cause of death is unclear.
"During this time we lost a very very special resident. How Coronavirus played in that -I don't know. It was very a quick loss that devastated our community and our staff."
Huestis explains why health and long-term care facilities like hers are hotspots for spreading the virus no matter the size. She says it’s up to staff to quickly jump into action and save lives, and even confided with a long-term care provider in Shelby who went through a similar outbreak this summer.
"This is a wicked, cunning virus and it sneaks up on people. Nobody's safe. No facility's safe."
All surfaces inside the home are disinfected at least 3 times per day and Huestis says everyone continues to be tested each week to make sure everyone stays safe.
Looking at the numbers across the state, the most deaths at one assisted living facility have come from Canyon Creek Memory Center in Billings. Wednesday night they stand at 15 lives lost.
The state health department reports people who died while in the care of assisted or long-term facilities make up 33% of Montana's total COVID19 -related deaths.
There are currently 47 active virus cases in assisted living centers statewide.