Golf course in Great Falls to host “mask burning party.”

GREAT FALLS, MT- The Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls, Montana took to Facebook Friday advertising a mask burning party.
The homemade sign advertises that there will be music, food, and dancing with your mask off.
Next to the writing is a hand-drawn picture of a fire with a bunch of masks in it. The sign advertises this could be the “first and hopefully only,” mask burning party.
This is scheduled to take place, April 1, 2021, at the common grounds, the golf course is also advertising on the sign there will be league sign-up at this event.
Hickory Swing Golf Course features 18-holes of Great Falls golf that is ideal for all levels of golfers and is designed to help you improve your game, according to their Facebook page.
Mask burning events have been popping up across the region, most notably in Idaho.
At the start of March, some lawmakers encouraged mask burning, Idaho, made national headlines for a mask burning party on the steps of the state capital.