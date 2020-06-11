HELENA- During an update on COVID-19 testing in Montana, Governor Steve Bullock announced communities that will begin community testing next week, and that PPE and supplies for health care workers has been acquired.
Montana has been in phase two of reopening for nearly two weeks now, and testing protocols have been put into place to determine the prevalence of the virus in Montana’s communities.
In Big Horn County, drive-thru testing locations were opened and since then, the state’s coronavirus task force has reported several additional confirmed cases in the county.
After the rise in confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the county, a new health order was put in place, written by the Big Horn County Health Officer and approved by the County Public Health Board.
Bullock said that of the additional confirmed cases in Big Horn County, 11 were confirmed through contact tracing.
Montanans were asked by the governor to respect local decisions in tribal nations or in other localities to keep the virus as contained as possible.
“It’s been nearly three months since we announced the first cases of COIVD-19 in Montana,” Bullock said. “We did take early and aggressive action to suppress the virus and protect our healthcare workers on the front line. We know those actions saved lives in early intervention and prepared us to be one of the first states in the nation to reopen.”
“But of course, to continue this path, we all must remain committed,” Bullock added. “The virus is certainly still here with us, and we must keep learning how to live with it and to mitigate it’s spread.”
To prioritize vulnerable Montanans and to offer surveillance testing in tribal and tourism communities, testing is being scaled up according to Bullock, and new cases are expected to be shown as testing becomes more widespread.
“These cases also serve as a reminder that we cannot get complacent, and that if unchecked, this virus will spread quickly and quietly.”
Bullock added that there does not appear to be any widespread community transmission at this time.
“Next week, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes will conduct community testing with support from the Montana National Guard and supplies provided by the state,” Bullock said.
“When we get CSKT, that will mark all eight of our tribal nations completing community testing. We’re continuing to work together then to ensure that a schedule is put to additional testing is occurring in our tribal nations going forward.”
Starting next week as well, Gardner and Livingston will begin community testing and the Flathead area is currently working on its plans according to Bullock.
The next rounds of communities that will be partnering to test will be Ennis in Madison County, Missoula, St. Regis in Mineral County, Glendive in Dawson County and Miles City in Custard County.
Roosevelt County and Valley County have also reached out to do greater testing and Bullock said they will be working with the counties to get it up and running.
“The state and our local and tribal partners continue to, and all of us, work to keep the virus suppressed in Montana, continue to ask Montanans to join us in this effort and keep taking precautions to protect one another,” Bullock said.
To support businesses and the tourism industry as they reopen in Montana, Bullock added that they continue to build on making community testing available in tourism communities.
“Many of Montana’s tourism communities have been working diligently to develop and implement plans to offer community testing and prepare for any new cases in the area,” Bullock said. “Red Lodge, Livingston, Gardner, White Fish and West Yellowstone are the areas initially identified to host community testing to identify new cases and quickly respond to any outbreaks.”
Bullock also addressed testing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Montana that have completed testing as of Thursday afternoon.
“Of the 71 long term care facilities in the state, 50 have completed testing. We anticipate the testing of willing long term care facilities to be completed in the next couple of weeks,” the governor announced. “Of the 217 assisted living facilities we have in our state, 51 have completed testing to date. That marks over 3,600 staff and residents that have been tested to date in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and no positive tests have been identified in this vulnerable population to date.”
Personal protective equipment and supplies for healthcare workers on the front line have been acquired at the state level as well, and emergency rooms that are interested in offering testing are being shipped kits and can begin offering each patient who enters an ER a COVID-19 test.
A large majority of larger hospitals in the state have agreed to undertake the offering to test some or all ER patients Bullock added.
South West Community Health Center in Butte will start offer testing weekly on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays as a part of the continuing focus to set up community health centers across the state with the capability to offer to test patients.
Montanans were also asked by the governor to continue doing their part to stop the spread of the virus in the state.
“Montanans should certainly spend more time outdoors where transmission is less likely, but also be cognizant of the actions you take. We can find ways to enjoy the Montana summer that we all look forward to each year while continuing to mitigate the virus.”